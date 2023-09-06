BWC open mic night SHIFT HAPPENS featured in this year’s Community Takeover

BWC and artists Cole & Joslin are excited to be hosting SHIFT HAPPENS - a community open mic night at Phoenix Art Space on Thursday 7 September. The free event will be hosted by award-winning Brighton-based spoken word artist AFLO. the poet with music by all-queer band Starting Fires.

Music, spoken word, stories, poetry ...

SHIFT HAPPENS is all about transformation, movement, coping with change and the way that women and non-binary people have experienced or created this in their lives. Everyone is invited to come along to perform, showcase their ideas, tell their story, share their voice and words!

The evening will also include an AI experiment in collaboration with creative technologist Chris Chowen, where words will become images as they're spoken.

“This is a celebratory event – celebrating all that the women who engaged with the SHIFT programme have achieved over the last year, as well as showcasing the benefits of partnership working and recognising the enormous contribution to the success made by the artists Sarah and Annis. Thanking them for all their creativity with kindness.” – Jane Moore, Women’s Peer to Peer Service Manager

The open mic evening is part of the Community Takeover A Seat At The Table exhibition programme at Phoenix Art Space.

Artists Sarah Cole and Annis Joslin, in partnership with BWC, created the SHIFT project – a safe, experimental space for making, sharing and reflecting on ideas and feelings. SHIFT HAPPENS was made by twelve people who met on a regular basis, committing to seeing what emerges when they trust a creative process and each other. The project was funded by Arts Council England.

Individual ideas from the project have been developed collectively, and during the exhibition visitors are invited to contribute to the ongoing enquiry by writing a postcard, drawing a still life and performing at the open mic.

The night is an opportunity for people’s voices to be heard in a safe, trans-inclusive space.

Event Details

Date Thursday 7th September 2023

Time 18:00 - 20:00 including 15 minute interval

Location Phoenix Art Space, 10-14 Waterloo Place Brighton and Hove BN2 9NB

Tickets Entry is FREE. Tickets must be reserved in advance through Eventbrite.

A Seat at the Table Community Takeover

Work created at SHIFT has included monoprints, large-scale and collaborative drawings, 360 video, performance, animation and playing with objects and words. Selected works will be on display in the Community Takeover Exhibition at Phoenix Art Space from 2 – 17 September (Wednesday – Sunday, 11.00 – 17.00). For more information about the exhibition and other associated events visit https://www.phoenixbrighton.org/Events/community-takeover-a-seat-at-the-table/

Contact Details

For further enquiries, please contact:

Jane Moore

Women’s Peer to Peer Service Manager

About Brighton Women’s Centre

BWC creates safe spaces where a woman can be herself, where we can build a strong, supportive relationship with her – giving her the security she needs to take the next steps towards a better life. We recognise that each woman is an individual, with her own history, her own challenges, her own hopes. We give her whatever kind of support she needs.

Practical support such as childcare, moral support such as advice and encouragement, and specialist support from case workers and our team of highly skilled volunteers. We understand that the problems in women’s lives can sometimes come from a deeper root cause – and so, using our connected services, we work to improve all parts of her life.

Through our work with each individual, we fight social injustice and advocate for gender equality. Ultimately, we give women – and wider society – the strength to succeed.