Campervans gather for festive fun in Hastings

Campers & Coffee, an event run by campervan conversion company Combe Valley Campers, took place for the first time in Hastings, at The Stade Open Space in Hastings Old Town.

By Phil Hewitt
3 minutes ago
Spokeswoman Dominika Hicks said: “With over 80 festive campervans and cars this was a very special event to end the season before most of the campers will be parked away for winter.

“From classic campervan to modern campers, everyone enjoyed displaying their vehicle decorated in festive decorations. Hastings Mayor James Bacon also visited the event and chose the best dressed campervan. Many of the visitors have never been to Hastings and they travelled from quite far away but everyone loved Hastings Old Town and all local attractions.

“The event ended with a festive cruise from Hastings to St Leonards.”

