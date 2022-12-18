Spokeswoman Dominika Hicks said: “With over 80 festive campervans and cars this was a very special event to end the season before most of the campers will be parked away for winter.

“From classic campervan to modern campers, everyone enjoyed displaying their vehicle decorated in festive decorations. Hastings Mayor James Bacon also visited the event and chose the best dressed campervan. Many of the visitors have never been to Hastings and they travelled from quite far away but everyone loved Hastings Old Town and all local attractions.