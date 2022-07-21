CAOS Musical Productions offer The Magic of Musicals

Katie Hobbs

Director Katie Hobbs is one of a creative team of five behind the show – which will effectively be in support of putting on a big-scale production of The Addams Family at Westbourne House in October.

“It's a compilation of all the musicals, some of which you don't get the opportunity very often to hear in their full version, things like Dogfight and American Idiot. And there is also Waitress and there's also something from SIX and we have got some of our youth section performing as well and they are doing something from Honk! and also from School Of Rock.

“We usually have a couple of our members that are our standard comperes but this year we have opened it up to anyone who is interested in being a compere for a section and we have got a number of slots.

“It was myself and the creative team that started the whole process and put it together. There were suggestions that we might have one approach or one theme, but really we wanted to incorporate the magic of all the musicals, all the stuff from all the different eras and not really any one particular era or any one type of show. The idea is to give all the members an opportunity to bring something to the table.

“We listened to hundreds and hundreds of tracks from shows and we had a red, amber and green system as a way of deciding what we wanted. We are all creative. We all have our own things that we want to fight for. But it was all very amicable between the five of us.

"Two of us we're looking at it from a dance point of view; two from a director's point of view; and we also had our MD looking at it from a musical point of view.”

Then the question was ordering the pieces: “Initially we were looking at the fact that we had this number of solos, this number of duets, a few trios and also a number of pieces where we wanted to have the whole ensemble on stage.

"And then we had to think about what we wanted to start the show with and to close the show with and then also we had to start thinking about what we wanted either side of the interval. It was also important we didn't have six or seven solos in a row and also that we chopped and changed between different musicals.

"It was great fun to do. Generally most of the songs stand alone and make sense on their own but the comperes are going to give the context where it is needed.

"It has been lovely to do and our cast has been absolutely incredible. We've had various rehearsals where somebody can't make it but we've all clubbed together and we've got promo videos being done. It's going to be great.

" We've got a lovely cast of 25 people and as I said, we've also got some of the youth section and they are sounding incredible. We've also had a couple of new members join us for this which is lovely.”