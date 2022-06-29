Chantry Quire offer summer concert at Champs Hill - how to get your tickets

Chantry Quire

Spokeswoman Carol Frogley said: “We are looking forward to exploring the world of flowers in song.”

“A Garden of Song will feature music by early composers, Morley, Wilbye and Byrd, as well as more recent music by Elgar, Finzi, Vaughan Williams, Britten, Whitacre and Lauridson. We will also be welcoming pianist Thomas Luke who will bring us some keyboard delights. Thomas was the keyboard finalist in the BBC Young Musician of the Year 2020. He will be performing some of MacDowell's Woodland Sketches, together with music by Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov and Debussy.

“The concert will be held in aid of Perennial, a Horticultural charity which supports those working within the horticultural industry. The event takes place on Saturday, July 2, and the gardens will be open from 5pm for us all to enjoy prior to the concert, which starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are only available in advance, so please ensure that you book your tickets in advance via our website,chantryquire.org.uk).

"Ticket includes entry to the gardens.”