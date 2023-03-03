Award-winning English songwriter Lucy Farrell is on the road in March 2023, sharing the songs from her first solo album We Are Only Sound.

Her work as a band member and collaborator with artists and projects such as Eliza Carthy and the Wayward Band; Gluepot; Modern Fairies; The Furrow Collective; Carthy, Oates, Farrell & Young; and her duo work with Andrew Waite and Jonny Kearney, respectively has meant releasing a collection of her distinctive solo work has had to wait until now.

Dates on the tour include Thursday, March 9 at Chidham Village Hall and Folklore Rooms, Brighton on Tuesday. March 14.

“It’s exciting!’ she says. “I’m caught up in the logistics of it, but it feels good. These songs have been recorded for quite a while, and various things have been holding back the release. Hudson (Records) and I are simply happy to have them coming out a nd to be playing for people again.”

First came the haunting and hopeful single But For You, a rhythmic, complex dive into the myths of the UK.

She explains : “That came out of the Modern Fairies project – a mixture of academics and folk musicians, visual artists, poets and storytellers working altogether, and the whole idea of it was to bring those old fairy stories into a modern time – to move them forward. I just got stuck on the Selkie. There are some beautiful ideas about mirror selves and about leaving your space fully to enter into someone else’s world. T here will always be something missing. It’s a lullaby and started out for my daughter, but it evolved.”

She’s certainly been enjoying her diverse audiences, from students who’ve come to her music through festivals or streaming services through to older audiences who follow her from her days as a viola-playing folk club regular.

“It’s been lovely to see women my own age at shows,” she says. “There’s a feeling, maybe especially with my own stuff, of a communication being received.”

Playing tenor guitar and viola herself, Lucy will be bringing a guest artist out on guitar and piano – her husband Jake Charron, from award-winning Canadian trio The East Pointers.

“I realised on my recent duo tour that I like going out with someone else. I’ve done some solo stuff, but I do get into my own head a little bit too much, so that’s kind of why I’ve got Jake along. It’s just nice to have someone to make things a bit more dynamic musically, as well.”

And aside from releasing her first solo collection of original songs, what else is planned for the tour?

“To be honest, we’ll probably go to m useums and National Trust houses because Jake loves following the brown signs of England. He’s very excited by castles and stuff. Going charity shopping, of course. Finding a pub with a fire in it to play cards.

"And I really should book some Premier Inns so we can get some sleep.