Chichester Art Society summer show returns

Among those taking part is Chloe Gerhardt: “The annual exhibition is an opportunity for members to display and sell their recent work, and this year I’ve volunteered to help with the administration of the show. I will be cataloguing the broad range of work we are expecting; paintings, prints, sculpture, jewellery, tapestry, and 3D pieces.”
Also participating, Rob Corfield added: “I always take the chance to exhibit in the annual exhibition. I have found it a great opportunity to show my work and sell a couple of paintings. I will always remember the delight of selling my first painting at a CAS exhibition. This gave me the confidence to set up my own exhibition at the New Park Centre, Artisans and take part in the art trail.”
Maggie Lawrence said: “It was great meeting up again after lockdown. We put on twice monthly meetings with a varied programme of demonstrations, many from our favourite artists, on a variety of subjects and mediums with five follow-up workshops, talks, award evenings, weekly drop-in painting sessions and a very successful Christmas party."
Sharon Dean added: “Over the last five years we have increase the number of outdoor sketching days to twice monthly from April to September. Painting or sketching en plein air can be a very uplifting experience which was particularly welcome after lockdown. Going with a group is a good way of gaining confidence especially when you find that any encounters with the general public are always positive."
Louise Bach is also taking part: “In addition to collecting the annual subscriptions, it's my happy privilege to welcome new members to our friendly society where they can meet like-minded people and fully participate in all our many inspiring activities. I paint mainly in oils and I make it a rule to paint only from my own photos and sketches so that composition always begins with direct experience and observation.”
Rosy Turner, treasurer, will also be there: “Once CAS resumed a full programme by the end of 2022 the society's standing is flourishing and the finances are stable. On a personal level, with the input from inspiring artists at CAS demonstrations and workshops to try out new techniques and media, I feel my art has evolved and developed.”
Chairman Chris Shaw added: “I believe CAS has come through the Covid challenge very well. Programme leaders have incorporated many of the suggestions from a members’ survey and we have a roadmap that continues to guide us as we move forward. The future is what we make it and with the continued excellent support of our members, our committee and volunteers, I know CAS is in a good place. Please check out our website for events and come along. https://www.chi-art-soc.org/”