For example, Sunday morning choral mat ins were dropped during the pandemic. They were reinstated in March: “And that meant that the choir had not sung that particular repertoire for two years. It had more or less drifted out of their memories and even now we're still trying to reclaim all of that repertoire. It takes time to bring it back and to learn it again and consolidate it so I do think we are still feeling the effects of the pandemic in that sense, and also perhaps congregations are not quite what they used to be. We are working on that.

“But I think I have changed as well. I do think I am a bit more relaxed about everything now. Of course we strive for the very highest standards but during the pandemic I was confronted by just how special it is to be making music in whatever context, just what a privilege it was to work with these extremely talented children and to take responsibility for their musical development and also to have a role in their pastoral care. It really struck me what a miracle it was that these children are performing to such remarkable standards, and I think during the pandemic I was reminded of that quite sharply by the fact that we just weren't able to do it! “Obviously we are still absolutely aiming to be the very best that we possibly can be but I think now in the back of my mind more than ever I just feel such gratitude about the fact that we can do it at all. I just feel this great sense of wonderment that these children are capable of such things and I do think that changes you. If things don't go quite the right way all the time, I do think I'm now much more forgiving of myself and of others. You have to look for something positive in even the most difficult situations. That is what we are encouraged to do on our journey as Christians but I think it's a good message for anyone whatever your beliefs – just to find the goodness and the hope in what you are doing. It feels like the right attitude to have.”