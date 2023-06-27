Chichester Cathedral concert will support refugees around the world

Crispin Ward, head of orchestral studies at the University of Chichester, said: “The Cathedral and I got together. The Cathedral wanted to do something in aid of refugees in general and Ukraine in particular, but certainly encompassing all refugees which is the main thrust of this concert. We put together an idea of what we could do and the great thing is that the choir from our twin city of Chartres were coming across in any case. We went there last year and we had a really successful concert with them and this is their return visit. We thought it would be a good idea to marry up their visit with this concert. We have also got Lilija Sholomey who is here at the Opera House of Moldova. I am very good friends with her and I have worked with her a lot. And I asked her to do something with us. We are doing Richard Strauss’ Four Last Songs. It's a very poignant piece. It is about a peaceful death from old age and it was one of Richard Strauss’ last works. And I think it suits her voice particularly well. It's a big orchestral work that we can work with. She’s got the most enormous voice but she is also a very empathetic performer to sing with. She's not fussy. She's very collegiate. She works very well with other people and we just thought that she would be a good fit for us. I have worked with her across all sorts of formats and I think this is about my 50th time in Moldova since I was awarded Moldovan citizenship.”