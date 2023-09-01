Chichester Cathedral lunchtime concerts autumn season confirmed

A busy lunchtime concerts series at Chichester Cathedral will take us through towards Christmas.

Series organiser Timothy Ravalde (contributed pic)

As series artistic director, Chichester Cathedral assistant organist Tim Ravalde says: “The joy of the lunchtime concert series is that we get brilliant performers and we get brilliant audiences. We're very fortunate to have such a loyal, enthusiastic, intelligent and receptive audience. When I arrived here 13 years ago these concerts were already an established tradition. It quickly became obvious that my job was not to break it!

“I don’t ask people why they come. I'm just glad that they do! But I think it helps that these concerts are free entry with a retiring collection which means effectively that this is a pay what you can situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Obviously the cathedral is primarily a place of worship but it is also a place for the community to come together and to experience other things and these lunchtime concerts sit very comfortably within that idea of other activities and also within the context of the liturgical art which is ongoing. And you have to say that we are lucky to have one of the best concert venues in town, maybe the best concert venue in terms of size and location and acoustics.”

Most Popular

The lunchtime concerts run September to November on Tuesdays at 1.10pm. Free entry; donations welcomed.

September 12: The Test Trio: Anna Durance, oboe, Robert Eckett Holmes, bassoon, & Duncan Honeybourne, piano; Poulenc Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano, Madeleine Dring Jubilate & Prelude for solo piano, Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Keyboard; Jean Francaix Adagio – Allegro moderato from Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano

September 26: Joshua Stephens, organ; Bach Passacaglia in C minor, Byrd Fantasia in A minor, Ravel Modéré from Sontatine, Liszt Prelude and Fugue on the theme B-A-C-H

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

October 3: Continuum – Elizabeth Walker, baroque flute, Rachel Beckett, baroque flute and recorder, Sebastian Comberti, baroque cello, Michael Overbury, harpsichord; pieces including François Couperin La Françoise — Prelude, Byrd La Volta; Callino Casturame; Pavane and Galliard, Johann Joachim Quantz Sonata in C major.

October 10: The Brighton Chamber Ensemble; Elgar Quintet in A minor for Piano and String Quartet

October 24: Chichester Symphony Orchestra; Elgar Three Characteristic Pieces, Haydn London Symphony No 104 in D Major.

October 31: Miriam Wakeling, cello, & Ben Socrates, piano; Janáček Pohádka (Fairy Tale), Shostakovich Farewell to Granada from Spanish Songs, Brahms Von ewige Lieber from Four Songs, Op 43; Fauré Romance; Beethoven movement from Cello Sonata No 4 in C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

November 7: Robert Sharpe, organ; pieces including Francis Jackson Prelude for a Solemn Occasion, Ravel Menuet from Le Tombeau de Couperin, Kerensa Briggs Light in Darkness; Bach Prelude and Fugue in B minor, BWV 544.

November 14: Elisabeth Turmo, violin, & Elena Toponogova, piano; pieces including Ole Bull A mountain vision, Johan Halvorsen Norwegian Dance in D major. November 21: Tim Rumsey, piano: Fauré Nocturne No 4 etc.

​