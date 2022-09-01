Chichester Chamber Concerts series promises splendid 2022-23 programme

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lawrence Power - photo Jack Liebeck

Starting in October, the series of six concerts will begin with Lawrence Power violin/viola and Simon Crawford-Phillips piano. Other concerts will include Heath Quartet, Zoltán Fejérvári and Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective. A season ticket for six concerts is £10 2; a season ticket for four concerts is £72; a ticket for single concert is £20; free tickets are available for under-25s (must be booked in advance)

All tickets, including free tickets, are available from Chichester Festival Theatre on 01243 781312 or www.cft.org.uk, with the concerts taking place in Assembly Room, North Street, Chichester.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coming up:

Most Popular

Thursday, October 6: Lawrence Power violin/viola, Simon Crawford-Phillips piano.

CCC welcomes its new president Simon Crawford-Phillips, international pianist, chamber musician and conductor, to open the 2022- 23 season in duo with violist Lawrence Power.

They have performed together internationally from London’s Wigmore Hall to New York’s Lincoln Center. They have made many recordings (Brahms, Arthur Benjamin, an all-French disc of works of Chausson, Ravel, Debussy).

Programme: Schumann – Intermezzo for Violin and Piano; Bach/Schumann – Chaconne in D Minor (Violin and Piano); Brahms – Viola Sonata Op 120/2; Joachim – Hebrew Melody no. 1 (Viola and Piano); Schumann – Märchenbilder, Op 113 (Viola and Piano); Brahms – Violin Sonata No 3, Op 108.

Thursday, November 3, Heath Quartet: Sara Wolstenholme violin, Marije Johnston violin, Gary Pomeroy viola, Chris Murray cello. Formed at the Royal Northern College of Music in 2002 they were selected for representation by YCAT, awarded a Borletti-Buitoni Special Ensemble Scholarship and in 2021 won the Ensemble Prize at the Festspiele Mecklenburg-Vorpommern where they are now regular guests.

Programme: Fanny Mendelssohn – String Quartet in E flat major; Britten – String Quartet no 3, Op. 94; Schubert: String Quartet in D minor D810, Death and the Maiden.

Thursday, December 1, Zoltán Fejérvári piano.

Programme: Bach – Partita in C minor BWV 826; Schubert – Valses nobles D 969; Ravel – Valses nobles et sentimentales, M 61; Chopin – Two Nocturnes: Op 9, No 1 and Op 27, No 2; Schumann – Carnaval, Op 9.

Thursday, January 26, Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective.

Thursday, February 23, Armida Quartet.

Thursday, March 23, Arcadia Quartet with Katya Apekisheva piano: Ana Török violin, Rasvan Dumitru violin, Traian Boala viola, Zsolt Török cello.