Chichester City Band offer their Christmas concert, Christmas Wrapped!

Chichester City Band

Spokesman Jim Hurdwell said: “This coming Saturday 10th December 2022, if football is not to your liking and you are seeking an alternative but equally proud British tradition, why not come along to enjoy a feast of Christmas and other Seasonal Music played by the talented musicians of Chichester City Band.

“Our annual Christmas Concert this year will take place at St Paul’s Church Churchside Chichester commencing at 7:30 pm. You will be able to hear many of your seasonal favourites and join with us with hearty voice to sing a selection of popular carols and Christmas songs. There will be a raffle and light refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad