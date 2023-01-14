Chichester concert offers free entry for Ukrainians and other displaced people

Spokeswoman Kirsten Scott said: “The idea came about in this City of Sanctuary when we were thinking of our new Cicestrians from Ukraine. We decided to postpone our usual Christmas performance to fall nearer the Orthodox celebrations and include Ukrainian melodies in the programme. Fortunately for the singers only one of them is in the original language which has been quite a challenge, though the melody has become a little bit of a theme tune since the invasion last February. In England, this piece is known as the Carols of the Bells and associated with Christmas. It is a playful tune that gives hope for the future. The other Ukrainian melodies are more soulful, and in your mind's eye you can see the wintry landscape and enormous rivers winding their way through this vast country.