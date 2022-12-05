Chichester concerts get Christmas under way in spectacular style - review

Review: Christmas Concerts, Chichester Festival Theatre, December 5-10

The Christmas season has begun in spectacular style on a far from silent night in Chichester. It was rousing, it was fun and it was gloriously festive.

And there was also, this year, just a hint of history.

For the first time we were in the presence of The Band of His – not Her – Majesty’s Royal Marines Collingwood; and within Chichester Cathedral Choir, rightly, fantastically and so naturally, there were a couple of girl choristers.

But otherwise it was business as usual on a night which delivered exactly what we want and what we’ve come to expect. It was difficult to think of a Christmas melody that we didn’t get at least at little snatch of. The band were on superb form under both Captain Sam Hairsine and WO2 Hannah Trudgeon, giving range and variety, but always excellence.

Deeply impressive too, as always, was Chichester Cathedral Choir under Charles Harrison, organist and master of the choristers. There is total understanding between him and his young charges (and the lay vicars too). His ability to nurture is second to none. It is going to be fascinating to see how the choir subtly changes as the girl choristers increase in number.

Throw in the remarkable skills of Close Company and a decent dose of community singing, and it’s a very special Christmas package that the CFT is putting before us this week.

The programme throws in plenty of novelties but rightly recognises that it’s above all the familiar that we want at Christmas. But just as much, it’s the absolute picture of it all that the concert leaves behind, so beautiful with the huge Christmas trees, the colours of the band and the youth of the choir.

