Chichester Festival Theatre unveils "fabulously varied" winter season ahead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chichester Festival Theatre’s newly-announced winter season is promising “a fabulously varied array of some of the best touring productions currently on offer in the UK and a feast of festive entertainment for Christmas.”

West End musical hits coming to Chichester include Come From Away and a return visit for SIX alongside the new Dolly Parton musical Here You Come Again.

Drama based on popular and award-winning books includes Birdsong, The Girl on the Train and Never Let Me Go, plus another chance to see the hilarious Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of). Fans of classic drama will also relish new productions of A Man for All Seasons starring Martin Shaw and a Rattigan double-bill, Summer 1954 with Nathaniel Parker and Dame Siân Phillips. A selection of new work ranges from the 1980s-inspired musical After the Act to the Bullring Techno Makeout Jamz, acclaimed drama Enough of Him and the latest production from ThickSkin and Pentabus, Driftwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“And in the centre of it all, of course, is Christmas!” says CFT artistic director Justin Audibert. “We’re going all out again this year to create magical festive moments for everyone, young and old, to make the season truly sparkle. Created especially for CFT by Michael Morpurgo, Hey! Christmas Tree will enchant small children and their families while Chichester Festival Youth Theatre will be making everyone’s wishes come true with a magical telling of Cinderella. And Father Christmas himself had such a good time in our Santa’s Grotto last year that’s he’s bringing his trusty Elves back for another festive workshop.”

HERE YOU GO AGAIN, Chichester Festival Theatre, Winter 2024

Tickets on 01243 781312; online cft.org.uk. Priority booking for Friends of Chichester Festival Theatre opens: Saturday, September 7 from 9am (online and by booking form only); Tuesday, September 10 from 10am (phone and in person). Public booking opens: Saturday, September 14 from 9am (online only); Tuesday, September 17 from 10am (phone and in person).

Coming up:

Sebastian Faulks’s Birdsong, Festival Theatre, November 5-9, ages 14+. Sebastian Faulks’s epic tale of love and loss returns to the stage in a brand-new production marking the 30th anniversary of the international best-selling novel, adapted by Rachel Wagstaff (The Girl on the Train, Flowers for Mrs Harris) and starring Max Bowden (EastEnders), James Esler (Litvinenko) and Charlie Russell (The Goes Wrong Show, BBC’s And Then There Were None). In pre-First World War France, a young Englishman, Stephen Wraysford, embarks on a passionate and dangerous affair with the beautiful Isabelle Azaire that turns their world upside down.

Here You Come Again, Festival Theatre, November 12-16, ages 11+. For the first time ever, all of Dolly Parton’s biggest hits can be experienced together in a rollicking new musical comedy. The show tells the story of a diehard fan, Kevin, whose fantasy version of international icon Dolly Parton gets him through trying times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come From Away, Festival Theatre, November 19-23. Winner of four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical and the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical on Broadway, the show shares the real-life story of the 7,000 air passengers from all over the world who were grounded in Canada during the wake of 9/11, and the small Newfoundland community that invited these ‘come from aways’ into their lives with open hearts.

Bullring Techno Makeout Jamz, Minerva Theatre, November 21-23, ages 14+. Nathaniel is a serious romantic who sees love as a fine art. He’s looking for the Mona Lisa to his da Vinci, and tonight is the night: his date with Destiny’s Child. Bullring Techno Makeout Jamz is a love letter to Birmingham, exploring black masculinity through Beyonce lyrics, techno raves and the deeply intimate relationship between a man and his barber.

Never Let Me Go, Festival Theatre, November 26-30, ages 12+. Kazuo Ishiguro’s international best-selling novel arrives on stage in the world premiere of a new stage adaptation.

After The Act, Minerva Theatre, November 27-30, ages 14+. After the Act is a new 1980s-inspired musical about pride, protest… and abseiling lesbians. Thatcher’s Section 28, which banned the “promotion” of homosexuality in schools, was the landmark legislation that silenced a generation, offered a global blueprint for LGBTQ+ oppression and galvanised a movement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas Concerts, Festival Theatre, December 3-7, for ages 7+. The Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Collingwood and the voices of the Chichester Cathedral Choir return.

Hey! Christmas Tree, Minerva Theatre, December 7-29, for ages three to seven, morning and matinee performances. This festive story about the importance of finding friendship and somewhere to call home was created especially for Chichester Festival Theatre by Michael Morpurgo.

Cinderella, Chichester Festival Youth Theatre, Festival Theatre, December 17-31, ages 7+. Transport yourself into a new retelling of this classic folk tale, full of wonder and delight.

Nathaniel Parker and Siân Phillips in SUMMER 1954 Table Number Seven/The Browning Version, Festival Theatre, January 21-25. Summer, 1954. The atmosphere at The Beauregard Private Hotel, Bournemouth, is marked by a blend of repressed emotions and post-war gentility. Meanwhile, in the heart of the Midlands, the end of the school term brings to a climax the intrigues, deceptions and lies in the lives of its teachers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Shaw in A Man For All Seasons, Festival Theatre, January 28-February 1. Martin Shaw stars as Sir Thomas More – scholar, ambassador, Lord Chancellor and friend to King Henry VIII.

SIX, Festival Theatre, February 4-8, ages 10+. The worldwide smash hit musical SIX is back on UK tour, returning to Chichester after two sell-out previous runs.

Pride & Prejudice* (*Sort Of), Festival Theatre, February 11-15, ages 10+. Men, money and microphones will be fought over in this irreverent but affectionate adaptation.

Giovanna Fletcher in The Girl On The Train, Festival Theatre, February 25-March 1, ages 12+. Adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel from Paula Hawkins’s novel – an international phenomenon selling over twenty million copies worldwide, the play will keep you guessing until the final moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Driftwood, Minerva Theatre, February 25-March 1, ages 14+ An inspiring story about hope, love and belonging, from the company that produced hit shows Peak Stuff and How Not To Drown. Two brothers on a beach need to figure out what to do with their dad – but the sea has other ideas. Mark and Tiny walk the shore of Seaton Carew in the north-east. Their dad is dying, and their town is crumbling…

The Littlest Yak, Minerva Theatre, February 17-22, ages 3+, morning and afternoon performances. This musical adaptation of the award-winning children’s book will delight audiences young and old with beautiful puppets, catchy tunes and an uplifting tale of self-acceptance for all the family. Join them this half term for a dazzling adventure into the heart of the Himalayas.

Dinosaur World Live, Festival Theatre, February 20-23, ages 3+, morning and afternoon performances. Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live in this roarsome interactive show for all the family – the Olivier Award-winner for Best Family Show 2024.