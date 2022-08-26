Chichester film festival draws to a conclusion

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Malcolm's List

Tickets are selling fast for Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom in which a restless teacher is posted to the world’s most isolated school in Pawo Choyning Dorji’s heart-warming dramedy.

I’m Fine is an anthology of 13 short animated films by talented artists.

The Forgiven stars Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain and takes place over a weekend in the High Atlas Mountains of Morocco and explores the reverberations of a random accident on the lives of both the local Muslims and Western visitors to a house party in a grand villa. Returning in September.

Most Popular

Mr Malcolm’s List is a Regency romp that salutes Jane Austen and Bridgerton with scrumptious charm and sparkling wit.

A highly eligible bachelor courts his ideal woman who is actually a cog in a grand scheme designed to humiliate him. Returning in September.

Magnetic Beats is set against the last years of pirate radio. A bunch of friends broadcast a free radio station from their hometown in the countryside. With a thumping cinematic soundtrack this is an engaging lament to analogue technology.

Our closing film is Juniper starring Charlotte Rampling in typically acerbic form as a woman whose grandson is tasked with looking after her. This is at once a coming-of-age film and an end-of-the-line film. Returning in October.