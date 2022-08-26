Chichester film festival draws to a conclusion
Our 30th film festival comes to a close this weekend and there are plenty of gems left in the programme.
Tickets are selling fast for Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom in which a restless teacher is posted to the world’s most isolated school in Pawo Choyning Dorji’s heart-warming dramedy.
I’m Fine is an anthology of 13 short animated films by talented artists.
The Forgiven stars Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain and takes place over a weekend in the High Atlas Mountains of Morocco and explores the reverberations of a random accident on the lives of both the local Muslims and Western visitors to a house party in a grand villa. Returning in September.
Mr Malcolm’s List is a Regency romp that salutes Jane Austen and Bridgerton with scrumptious charm and sparkling wit.
A highly eligible bachelor courts his ideal woman who is actually a cog in a grand scheme designed to humiliate him. Returning in September.
Magnetic Beats is set against the last years of pirate radio. A bunch of friends broadcast a free radio station from their hometown in the countryside. With a thumping cinematic soundtrack this is an engaging lament to analogue technology.
Our closing film is Juniper starring Charlotte Rampling in typically acerbic form as a woman whose grandson is tasked with looking after her. This is at once a coming-of-age film and an end-of-the-line film. Returning in October.
Richard Warburton