Chichester Fringe is back for 2022 with plenty of fun

Co-producer Katie Bennett said: “After a successful debut in June 2021, where its shows were 100 per cent livestreamed, this year Chichester Fringe is bringing the magic of performance to a live audience. At the same time, selected shows will be livestreamed for audiences to watch at home. This year promises a fantastic mix of performances, from Indie musician Jacob Palmer, comedy from TikTok stars The Sugarcoated Sisters, puppetry from Dodo Dramatics, drama from new young company Juvenile Theatre, as well as the brand-new musical The Girl in the Mirror. Chichester Fringe will take place at three venues in the city this year: Graylingwell Chapel, Chichester Canal and Oxmarket Contemporary.

“The fringe will start with a bang in the recently-refurbished Graylingwell Chapel, where shows will run over three days (July 1-3). Each evening there will be a show packed with a variety of performances, and there will be daytime shows on July 2 and 3 as well. Our aim is to make the fringe accessible and affordable. We’re doing this by offering tickets at affordable prices and offering NHS, student and Equity discounts, and by livestreaming each evening show at Graylingwell.”

The evening shows will be hosted by Katie Bennett and Josh Bowness and will run from 7pm until 10pm, culminating with a play or musical. Friday night’s finale is The Girl in the Mirror and Saturday’s Comedy Night climaxes with a new comedy by Wyrd Sisters.

Katie added: “During the day on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday. July 3, there’s Chris Beaumont’s music hour on the xylophone, a musical showcase from Arabesque School of Preforming Arts and a new play entitled Blue Balloons Pink from Juvenile Behaviour, a company formed by national youth theatre members.

“Chichester Canal is home to a further three events, starting with Comedy on the Canal at 6pm on Thursday, July 7. This unique event sees comedians take to the waves and entertain on a canal boat, complete with a supper of fish and chips. Amelia Stephenson and Zara Cassidy who debuted their first-ever stand-up sets at last year’s fringe are back by popular demand. Performing alongside them are Matt Hansen and Max Marchesi.

“A Music & Art showcase of artists will be held on Thursday, July 14 at 7.30pm at Oxmarket Contemporary. Wander the galleries and experience new music, including a mini-musical from Marchesi & Fowell Productions and classical guitar with Stuart Ironside. On the final day of the fringe, Saturday, July 16, two events take centre stage at the Canal. At 6.30pm, Poetry @ The Canal from Chichester Open Mic Poetry will be teaming up with local poets to perform their own work and some of their favourites for the perfect early evening. Then things get lively from 7.30pm at The Canal Upstairs as we present Cabaret @ The Canal, featuring MC Chris Fowell, vocalists Charlotte Wiggins, Georgina Volkes, comedian Elle Van Der Horst and puppetry company Dodo Dramatics.”