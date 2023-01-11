It takes place on Tuesday, January 17 at 7.30pm in the University of Chichester Cloisters, Bishop Otter campus, College Lane, Chichester, PO19 6PE. Spokeswoman Cyndy Kennett said: “Peter is an accomplished singer, pianist and lecture recitalist whose work has taken him all over the world as well as presenting events at the King’s Place, the Barbican, St John’s Smith Square and the Royal Festival Hall in London. It was the composer John Field who first coined the term nocturne for compositions that portray subjective and profound emotion. Other composers such as Chopin, Mendelssohn, Fauré and Debussy followed suit and contributed to an increasing repertoire of atmospheric and meditative night music. From the early 1870s the term nocturne was used in the titles of paintings by the American artist James Whistler. In his lecture recital Peter Medhurst will explore the history of the musical nocturne and its relationship with the world of art. CMS welcomes you to a fascinating, enjoyable evening.”