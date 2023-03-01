Chichester Music Society offers a lecture/recital on Tuesday, March 7 at 7.30pm in the University of Chichester Chapel with the baroque violinist Julia Bishop.

CMS spokeswoman Cyndy Kennett said: “Julia is recognised as one of the leading Baroque violinists of her generation, touring the world extensively and making numerous recordings with the period instrument orchestras of the UK including the London Classical Players, the Hanover Band, the English Concert, with whom she was a member for six years, and as leader and soloist with the Gabrieli Consort and Players and since 2022 the Academy of Ancient Music and Florilegium.

“In 1997 Julia co-founded the ensemble Red Priest with recorder player Piers Adams and enjoyed 19 years of huge success touring Europe, the Far East and America and also making six highly-acclaimed CDs. She left Red Priest in 2015 to spend more time at home with her daughter but still appears as guest violinist and recently performed a live-streamed concert with the group in York for the Polyphonic Concert Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In recent years Julia has become increasingly popular for her lively and informative teaching on Baroque workshops and courses around the UK and abroad. She teaches in the early music department of the University of Chichester Conservatoire and has also been guest Baroque violin teacher at the Royal Academy of Music and the University of York.

Most Popular

Julia Bishop by Beth Mercer

“Julia is calling her lecture recital The Devil’s Instrument and her programme will include G Telemann solo Fantasy No 1 in B flat, H Biber Passacaglia in G minor, JS Bach Allegro Assai from solo Sonata No 3 in C, F Geminiani composition Nos 5 and 4 from The Art of Playing on the Violin 1751, G Telemann solo Fantasy No 2 in G major: JS Bach solo Partita No 2, and Allemanda, Corrente, Sarabanda and Giga.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad