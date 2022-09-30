Chichester Music Society welcomes Continuum Baroque Ensemble

Continuum

The venue is the chapel of the University of Chichester, Bishop Otter Campus, PO19 6PE.

Spokeswoman Cyndy Kennett said: “The ensemble is a quartet of accomplished musicians all of whom have many recordings to their names. Elizabeth Walker, playing the baroque flute, performs internationally and teaches at the specialist music school in Wells.

"Rachel Beckett playing flute and recorder is principal flute and recorder with the English Baroque Soloists conducted by Sir John Eliot Gardiner. Sebastian Comberti, cellist, has participated in performances with a great many of London period instrument groups including the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, the Hanover Band and the Mozart players.

"Michael Overbury plays harpsichord with the group and is also an accomplished organist playing at New College Oxford and St Alban’s Abbey. He is director of music at Eagle House prep school and Master of the Song School Newark.

“Continuum have performed together in festivals such as the Early Music Series in Wells Cathedral (2018 and 2017), Chichester Cathedral (2019, 2017 and 2015), the Totnes Early Music Festival (2019 and 2010) and they have concerts at the Handel & Hendrix in London. Continuum have recorded the J S Bach Flute Sonatas for the Quartz record label.”