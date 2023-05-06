Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
12 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
13 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
13 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
15 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage
18 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?

Chichester Pride set to welcome La Voix

Chichester Pride has announced that La Voix will be performing at the event on May 27.

By Phil Hewitt
Published 6th May 2023, 08:05 BST
La Voix - credit Talent4MediaLa Voix - credit Talent4Media
La Voix - credit Talent4Media

Spokeswoman Samantha Marshall said: “La Voix is a renowned drag sensation, singer and entertainer who has wowed audiences around the world with her incredible voice and side-splitting comedy. From Semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent (2014) to performing on RuPaul’s Queens of the Universe, she’s won a legion of fans and is sure to be a highlight at this year’s Chichester Pride.”

Stuart Burrows, from Chichester Pride, added: “We are delighted to be welcoming the incredible La Voix to Chichester Pride this year. She is a hugely talented singer and comedian. Every time I’ve seen her on stage she has her audience in stitches. I can’t wait to see her in action, and this is a great opportunity for everyone to see this drag superstar up close and personal on our main stage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Alongside La Voix, the main stage will also be graced by the talented Elberace (AKA Gay Elvis), Scarlett Von Kok, Rylee Spooner as well as many other fabulous performers. Off-stage Pride attendees will have the opportunity to boogie on down at the Roller Disco.

Most Popular

    “Chichester Pride is a celebration of diversity, inclusivity and love and La Voix's performance is set to be a powerful tribute to these values. With her unique blend of music and comedy, she is sure to bring joy and laughter to everyone in attendance. Don't miss your chance to see La Voix plus various other fantastic acts live at Chichester Pride on May 27. It's going to be a day to remember. To secure your tickets, head to the Chichester Pride website at https://www.chichesterpride.co.uk/

    “Our aim at Chichester Pride is to promote diversity, inclusivity, individuality, respect and unity of all communities within the city of Chichester. Through weekly meet-ups, fundraising and Pride, we aim to celebrate all individuals whether they be LGBTQ+, ethnic minority, disabled or able-bodied, by providing a fun, welcoming and safe environment for everyone to enjoy. Chichester Pride is a fellowship of diverse individuals who look to support the local LGBTQ+ community.”