Chichester Pride set to welcome La Voix

Spokeswoman Samantha Marshall said: “La Voix is a renowned drag sensation, singer and entertainer who has wowed audiences around the world with her incredible voice and side-splitting comedy. From Semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent (2014) to performing on RuPaul’s Queens of the Universe, she’s won a legion of fans and is sure to be a highlight at this year’s Chichester Pride.”

Stuart Burrows, from Chichester Pride, added: “We are delighted to be welcoming the incredible La Voix to Chichester Pride this year. She is a hugely talented singer and comedian. Every time I’ve seen her on stage she has her audience in stitches. I can’t wait to see her in action, and this is a great opportunity for everyone to see this drag superstar up close and personal on our main stage.

“Alongside La Voix, the main stage will also be graced by the talented Elberace (AKA Gay Elvis), Scarlett Von Kok, Rylee Spooner as well as many other fabulous performers. Off-stage Pride attendees will have the opportunity to boogie on down at the Roller Disco.

“Chichester Pride is a celebration of diversity, inclusivity and love and La Voix's performance is set to be a powerful tribute to these values. With her unique blend of music and comedy, she is sure to bring joy and laughter to everyone in attendance. Don't miss your chance to see La Voix plus various other fantastic acts live at Chichester Pride on May 27. It's going to be a day to remember. To secure your tickets, head to the Chichester Pride website at https://www.chichesterpride.co.uk/”