A special show coming up in Chichester will celebrate perhaps the “most underrated” aspect of Victoria Wood’s work – her music.

Paulus - pic by Steve Ullathorne

Written and performed by Paulus of BBC’s All Together Now, Looking For Me Friend is in the Minerva Theatre, Chichester on January 20 at 7.45pm – a nostalgic tribute filled with love, laughter and fabulous memories for Victoria Wood fans, Paulus promises.

“For the most part it is my personal story and what she has meant to me and how she has helped me find what I do for a living. Without her I would not have been a performer. Without her I would not have been a writer. And what I hope we are finding is that I'm just a very, very straightforward example of the people that have been completely touched and moved and affected by this remarkable woman. People come up to me afterwards – and I had a 70-year-old woman and a 30-old-man – and they both said exactly same thing to me, that I had just told their life story on stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When Vic died in 2016 I met up for a drink to raise a glass to her with a friend Michael Roulston who has become my stage partner for this show because obviously it takes two men the work to do the job of one woman! And it was actually all Michael’s suggestion – not that he remembers it so I shall stop giving him the credit! He was saying how back in the 80s and 90s for gay men Vic was almost like a modern Polari for us, how we made friends, how we discovered people that had the same sense of humour and you look back and you remember that at that time people were not so understanding so we just decided to create a show out of two gay men sharing her work and sharing her music.”

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for that thing that Vic communicated to gay men a couple of generations ago: “If you look at the way that Vic looked when she was doing her stand-up routines in the early days, she's wearing trousers and a man's jacket and she was wearing a tie and she had spiky hair. I think if you saw that kind of person on stage now you would think that it was some kind of drag. But she wasn't conforming. She wasn't playing to form. She was doing what she wanted. She was playing the rules as she saw them and I think that's what made her so attractive to us. I think she was appealing to the outlier and just saying to us that it's OK.