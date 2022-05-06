Chichester students bring Young Frankenstein to the Brighton Fringe.

Young Frankenstein

Spokesman Paul Ackerley said: “Based on the 1974 comedy film of the same name, Mel Brooks’ crazy comedy collides with Mary Shelley’s classic monster novel. The Tony and Olivier award nominated musical was first performed on Broadway in 2007 before transferring to London’s West End in 2017 to great reviews.

“The bright and witty score will be played by a professional live band under the direction of Stuart Hutchinson (English National Opera, BBC radio and television), including the unforgettable, iconic showstopper Putting on the Ritz.

“The University of Chichester Musical Theatre Triple Threat course is regarded as one of leading conservatoires in the country for producing professional performers. This company of young actors are so excited to get on stage and perform this crazy comedy in their final production at the conservatoire.”

Actor Harris Skinner, who will be playing the Monster, is looking forward to getting ghoulish for the show.

“This has been a great experience to push myself as an actor and completely different to anything I’ve done before. It’s a fantastic show and is bound to make you howl.”

Paul added: “The cast are buzzing to transport you to Transylvania so make sure you grab a ticket whilst you still can!

“In case you want a reminder: Frederick Frankenstein, grandson of the notorious mad-scientist Victor Frankenstein, inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. Eccentric servant Igor and lab assistant Inga assist Frankenstein in creating a creature to rival his grandfather’s infamous monster. And then, of course, the monster escapes...”

Directed by Emma Kilby (Julia Donaldson’s Zog, UK tour, Philip Ridley’s The Fastest Clock in the Universe), musical direction by Stuart Hutchinson (English National Opera, BBC radio and television) and Damien Delaney (Ex - The Musical, Soho Theatre, Pump up my Dance RTE TV) as choreographer.

Brighton Fringe - The Old Market, Brighton, May 6-7, three shows including matinee.

