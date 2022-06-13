Chichester students offer Songs for a New World on stage

The company

Spokeswoman Emily Doye said: “Filled with action-packed, thoughtful and tear-jerking songs this is a performance that will have you leaving the theatre feeling inspired. Songs For a New World is the first musical written by Brown, filled with characters examining life, love and important choices – the loss of a job, an unexpected pregnancy, the death of a loved one, the end of a marriage and even imprisonment. But more, it’s about surviving those moments.

“In our New World the definitions of family, distance, money, technology and the very nature of human contact are changing every day, rules don’t apply as often as they do, solutions our parents found don’t work for us and today’s answers probably won’t apply tomorrow. Stories unite us. They are about community and shared experience. We all have these bad times. It is through telling our stories and listening to others' stories that we find the strength to go on.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have a superb creative team. Steven Dexter directs, Teddy Clements is musical director and Julia Cave and Damien Delaney choreograph.”