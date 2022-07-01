Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary launches open exhibition

Sophie Hull

It will be open to five categories of submission: the applied arts (craft), drawing & illustration, painting, print & photography and sculpture.

A panel of judges has been assembled to award the prizes in the five categories. It includes Matthew Burrows who was recently awarded an MBE for his work setting up the world-wide phenomenon Artist Support Pledge and the recently appointed president of the Royal Society of Sculptors, Laura Ford. They are joined by glass blower Adam Aaronson who has had a long exhibiting history at Oxmarket Contemporary, the print dealer Julian Page who is based in Chichester and Ian Beck, a draughtsman and illustrator.

Sophie Hull, Oxmarket chairman, said: “The eminence of the judges we have appointed speaks to the respect Oxmarket Contemporary is held in amongst the art world and certainly marks our new open out as the prize to enter.

“The deadline for entries is Wednesday, July 6 and the exhibition of works will be held for four weeks in August (August 2-28 2022). Winner of the top prize in each category will be awarded a funded exhibition at Oxmarket Contemporary in early 2023. Further prizes are set to be announced over the coming weeks.

“Having our OXMARKET OPEN include a wide range of disciplines including the fine arts alongside the applied arts really speaks to our role as a charity in supporting makers of all kinds. Sculptors are often excluded from entering many open competitions and we are particularly keen to encourage entries in this field.”

Sophie added: “The exhibition of selected works across all the categories will be displayed for four weeks in both the John Rank and the Wilson galleries making it a superb showcase of the best work from makers of all kinds across the UK.

“Giving the opportunity to exhibit and sell is central to our purpose as a charity and we are delighted that so many makers will have an opportunity to show with us. For the prize winners, the opportunity for a funded exhibition is a wonderful boost to their careers. All the work selected for the OMARKET OPEN EXHIBTION in August and for the prize winners exhibition in 2023 will be for sale. This supports both our work as a charity and the makers themselves.”

Entry to OXMARKET OPEN closes at 5pm on Wednesday, July 6. The works chosen for the exhibition will be selected by the Oxmarket Contemporary team of Andrew Churchill, gallery director and Holly Fox-Lee, gallery administrator.

Selected works confirmed Friday July 15. Delivery of selected works to Oxmarket Contemporary will be Saturday, July 23 to Thursday, July 28 (between 10am-4.30pm) wrapped and labelled.