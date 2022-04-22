Chichester's St Georges Day parade returns for its centenary year

Chichester St George's Day Parade

Preparations are under way for Chichester’s St George’s Day Parade which is returning for its 100th year.

The parade on April 23 will be led from Priory Park by the Princess of Wales’ Royal Regiment Band.

It will take place at 11am and will proceed down Guildhall Street and North Street to the Assembly Rooms, where the Mayor of Chichester will take the salute before joining.

Mayors from most of the regiment’s Freedom Towns: Arundel, Brighton, Chichester, Hastings, Hove, Lewes and Worthing, will form the parade. They will be followed by the Association Branch Standards and veterans from the Royal Sussex and Queen’s Regiments and a contingent from the Sussex Army Cadet Force.