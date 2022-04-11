Chichester's Tom Odell anounces Bexhill date

Chichester-born Tom Odell has confirmed a solo show at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion on September 4

By Phil Hewitt
Monday, 11th April 2022, 5:00 pm
Updated Monday, 11th April 2022, 5:02 pm
Tom Odell

Tom has released his new single ‘Best Day Of My Life’ via independent label Mtheory/UROK. The single is accompanied by an official music video, created by director Manshen Lo (Sally Rooney), animated by Duncan Gist and produced by Nexus Studios.

General On-sale: Wednesday 13 April, 10am

