Children's and family fun coming up at Chichester Festival Theatre

BBC Concert Orchestra Barbra Streisand Celebration

Children’s shows include:

Jina And The Stem Sisters, Minerva Theatre, November 24-25, for seven and up. This ‘witty and enlightening’ (Musical Theatre Review) musical, created and performed by HMDT Music’s all-female team, will entertain and inspire children and adults alike.

Join lost budding scientist Jina on her adventure home, empowered by some of history’s super-STEM women including digital-coder Ada Lovelace, glamorous inventor Hedy Lamarr, ‘radiating’ Marie Curie and pioneering astronaut Mae Jemison.

Glisten, Minerva Theatre, December 2-4, for ages 0-18 months. An interactive performance for babies aged 0-18 months and their grown-ups: a sparkling and shimmering immersive journey exploring the world of reflective materials wrapped up in an ambient soundscape of laid-back music.

Mystery And Mischief In Moomin Valley, Minerva Theatre, January 7, age three to seven. An unforgettable journey to Moomin valley where everyone is welcome, nature thrives and adventures are plentiful.

Magical puppetry, an ingenious pop-up book set, original music and interactive play will encourage young audiences to immerse themselves in a participatory story-telling.

The Bubble Show, Minerva Theatre, January 21, ages three-12. An interactive and unique blend of magic, storytelling, and bubble art with bouncy bubbles, smoke bubbles, square bubbles and even fire bubbles.

Comedy Club 4 Kids, Minerva Theatre, February 25, aged six and up. Since 2005, the Comedy Club 4 Kids has been getting the best stand-ups, sketch acts and cabaret stars from the international circuit to do their thing for an audience of children and their families… but without the rude bits.

Community events include:

Children’s Concert, Festival Theatre, January 18. Southern Pro Musica returns with a perfect introduction to live music played by a full professional orchestra. This hour-long concert features musical classics such as a colourful Rossini Overture, Tchaikovsky ballet music and much more, including audience participation.

University of Chichester, Minerva Theatre, February 9-11. Students from the University of Chichester present a double-bill. The Theory of Relativity is a joyous, moving and unconventional look at our surprisingly interconnected lives, presented through a collection of songs, scenes and monologues. In Moby Dick! The Musical, the resourceful girls of St Godley’s School come up with a plan to keep the school afloat by staging a fundraiser, featuring their headmistress in the coveted role of Captain Ahab.