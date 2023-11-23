Christmas is coming - and so are Concentus Sings Christmas concerts
The shops are ready for it. The weather is changing and gearing up for it, and Concentus is raring to go for Christmas with it’s annual “Concentus Sings Christmas” concerts in Seaford and Eastbourne.
There really isn’t very long to go now and tickets are already selling.
If you’re looking for a warm friendly welcome with a mince pie thrown in to start of your festivities then look no further.
This year Concentus is raising funds for Chestnut Tree House, the children's hospice, and would love to bring in as much as they can for this very worthwhile local cause, so will be very happy to see as many people in the audience as possible.
Both performances start at 4pm – so nobody has to miss Strictly! The event venues are Seaford Baptist Church in Belgrave Road on 9th December, and St Saviour’s, South Street, Eastbourne on 16th December.
Concert tickets are priced at £12 for adults (£14 on the door) and £6 (£7 on the door) for under-16’s, Under 5’s free; tickets for these events are available from: Box Office, 01323 912770; on the door; Newberry Tulley Estate Agents, 53 Church Street Seaford; Howden Insurance, 7-9 Cornfield Road, Eastbourne; Eastbourne Tourist Information Office or www.TICKETSOURCE.co.uk/Concentus.
For more details about tickets, the choir and their concerts, please visit the Concentus website at www.concentus-sings.com or call the Box Office on 01323 912770 or email [email protected].