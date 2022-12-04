Littlehampton’s Edwin James Festival Choir kick off the festive season with a Christmas Winter Wonderland concert.

Edwin James Festival Choir

The choir will take their audience on a nostalgic seasonal sleigh ride, performing a stockingful of everyone’s favourite carols and traditional Christmas songs.

"There will even be an appearance by Father Christmas.

Musical director and president of the Edwin James Festival Choir James Rushman said: “It is heart-warming to see how our choir has bounced back from the two-year lockdown we found ourselves in.

"Our members are enthusiastic and dedicated to ensuring that audiences thoroughly enjoy the concerts we are delighted to perform for them.

"Our Christmas Winter Wonderland concert combines a wonderful programme of time-honoured favourites such as Once in Royal David’s City and O Come All Ye Faithful, to selected numbers from the Christmas Cantata, Night of Miracles by John W Peterson together with musical pieces such as Walking in the Air and Santa Baby. We will also be featuring Carol of the Bells (Ukranian Carol) with music by M Leontovich, words and arrangement by Peter J Wilhousky. It will be a difficult season for Ukranians everywhere and this is our way of showing our support.”

The Edwin James Festival Choir will perform their Winter Wonderland concert at Littlehampton United Church, 1 High Street, Littlehampton on Saturday, December 12 starting at 7.30pm.

Doors open at 6.45pm.

