Christ’s Hospital Choral Society to focus on Mozart’s Requiem

Christ’s Hospital Choral Society is focusing on Mozart’s Requiem in a special workshop.

Spokeswoman Esther Clark said: “Released nearly 40 years ago, the film Amadeus is a timeless film and a multi-Oscar winner. Based on a stage play described by its writer as a Fantasia on a Theme, it tells the tale of two composers in late 18th century Vienna, one a genius, the other now virtually unknown: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri. The film looks at what might have been their respective roles in the composition of Mozart’s famous Requiem.

“It is a magnificent musical work. Many people will have heard or even sung it, but who knows the facts behind the story? Come and join Christ’s Hospital Choral Society for a musical workshop with Peter Allwood. Peter will lead us in rehearsing this entire work including the solo sections and will also debunk some myths, attempt to separate fact from fiction and consider who really wrote what.

“The day will culminate in a full run-through of the Requiem, making the whole experience an exciting occasion. And how helpful for singers expecting to sing it with their own choirs in the future! With wide-ranging experience as a music teacher and head teacher, Peter Allwood is now a freelance conductor, composer, musical director, workshop leader and accompanist with a particular passion for choral direction.

“His penultimate teaching post was as head of music at Christ’s Hospital school when he was also musical director of Christ’s Hospital Choral Society. The choir’s members think of him as a brilliant, encouraging and hugely enthusiastic choral director, and one who achieves great results with his choirs. On the day the singers will be accompanied by Jon Lee, organist at Christ’s Hospital, on a Steinway piano.