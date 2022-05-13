Circus company brings retelling of myth of Atlas to Worthing

Atlas

“The show will shine a light on the individual looking at the personal burden of what-ifs, joys, regrets and turning points.”

It arrives at Worthing’s Connaught Theatre on Friday, May 13.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Atlas was condemned by Zeus, forced to hold up the heavens for all eternity. As he struggled with this burden, no other choice was available to him. Oddly Moving’s hour-long show looks at how we each manage the weight upon our shoulders, drawing on the personal stories of three circus performers. What happens if they let go?

“Produced by Turtle Key Arts and directed by Charlotte Mooney of Ockham’s Razor, Atlas tells the story of a titan armed with nothing more than the intense physicality of circus skills, plastic toy animals, sandbags, golden apples and buckets full of wit and charm.

“Oddly Moving have built a website called ‘Share your story’ to gather personal stories about people’s mental health and wellbeing which will be used to inform the show and be available to listen to online.”