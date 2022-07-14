Classic American theatre comes to the Worthing stage

Director Tinuke Craig - photo Manuel Harlan

A Headlong, Leeds Playhouse and The Old Vic co-production, the show is at Worthing’s Connaught Theatre from Tuesday, July 19-Saturday, July 23.

A spokesman said: “Jitney is a ground-breaking modern classic from one of America’s greatest writers, August Wilson (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom). It explores the fragile bond between eight men as they live, love and work in a racially segregated, post-Vietnam America.

“Their stories are brought to the stage by much-lauded director Tinuke Craig, whose past work includes The Colour Purple, Vassa, I Call My Brothers and even Cinderella, the pantomime at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

“Jim Becker and his unlicensed drivers take the people of Pittsburgh Hill District where regular taxi cabs won’t.

“While they work, these eight men are healing old wounds and tearing new ones, passing time in a condemned taxi rank between pick-ups.

“Wilson’s potent social commentary, paired with Craig’s clever staging, creates a searing live theatre experience which is as relevant today as it was when first published in 1982.

“Headlong Theatre is a company with a big imagination.

"It interrogates the contemporary world through a programme of fearless new writing, re-imagined classics and 20th-century plays.

"By positioning the next generation of theatre makers alongside artists of international standing, the company ensures that it consistently creates work that is bold and original.

"WTM is glad to welcome Headlong to Worthing and champion high-calibre national theatre.”

Following its premiere at Leeds Playhouse, the production had its London premiere at The Old Vic in June 2022.

Director Tinuke said: “This remarkable play, the first written of August Wilson’s Pittsburgh Cycle, hasn’t been seen in London for over 20 years but remains as relevant as ever.

"It is a play I’ve loved for many years which explores the themes of love, loss and community through the lens of the Black experience.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to direct it.”

Joining the cast is Nnabiko Ejimofor as Shealy, Solomon Israel as Youngblood, Dayo Koleosho as Philmore and Sule Rimi as Turbo.

They join the previously announced Geoff Aymer as Doub, Leanne Henlon as Rena, Wil Johnson as Becker, Leemore Marrett Jr. as Booster, and Tony Marshall as Fielding.

Lindon Alexander, Lincoln Conway, Blair Gyabaah and Yolanda Ovide are the understudies.

Tickets are available from £10 on www.wtam.uk or call the WTM box office on 01903 206206.

The show is suitable for ages 12+.