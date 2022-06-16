Classic comedy with The Ladykillers coming up in Ferring

FADS - Ladykillers

They will be in action in Ferring Village Hall from Wednesday to Saturday, June 22-25 at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets £10 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/fad

Five disparate, desperate reprobates are orchestrating the perfect robbery. It takes strategic cunning to outwit diligent, local copper Constable Macdonald, but what will happen when they involve a gossipy old lady in their heist?

Director Roy Stevens said: “I first saw this play about nine years ago and decided then that one day I would like to direct a production of it. It’s not an easy show to produce and it took quite a bit of persuasion for the FADS committee to agree to let me have a go at it. We cast our net a little further for auditions this time and had a great response which has enabled me to have a very talented group of actors to work with.

“We’ve had a lot of fun creating the set, developing the characters and putting the show together. The sound, lighting, wardrobe and back stage crew have been with me every step of the way and the result is, and I hope you agree, a very enjoyable show. This is the third show I have directed for FADS, the previous being The Vicar of Dibley and I certainly hope this won’t be the last as I’ve got plenty more ideas for future productions!”

The cast – in order of appearance – is Constable Macdonald – Jim Nicholas, Mrs Louisa Wilberforce – Gill Batchelor, General Gordon – Judith Mason-Griffiths, Professor Marcus – Roger Butler, Major Courtney – Vic Moss, Harry Robinson – Niall Conlan, One-Round – Ken Mandel, Louis Harvey – Alan Buttery, Jane Tromleyton – Liz Toon, Mrs Wilberforce’s guests Jacki Bevan and Rita Pierpoint. The crew is director – Roy Stevens, producers – Yasmin Nixon and Lyndsey Kite, stage manager – Mike Smith, continuity – Hazel Collins, set design – Alan Fryar, Roy Stevens and Yasmin Nixon, set construction – Peter Lewis, Alan Fryar, Peter Harrison and FADS members, props – Trish Harrison and Jacki Bevan, costume – Liz Holland, lighting – Martin Holland, sound – Veronica Cringle and Nigel Bubloz, programme design – Alex Medwell, stage hands – Terry and Sally Carvey, front of house manager – Alan Fryar, box office manager – Susan U'Ren.

Roy added: “If you enjoy this comedy thriller, then please join us on stage, back stage and front of house for the spookily themed November production of The Haunting of Hill House. FADS is always welcoming new members to take the many roles including acting, lighting, sound, props, set building, costume, prompting. Come along to the audition to learn more and register interest or email [email protected]”