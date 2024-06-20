Classical stars Trio on the move at Ripe Church

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rising classical stars The Astatine Trio play a concert at Ripe Church on Friday 21st June - a chance to hear their music in an intimate country setting, as they take to bigger stages.

Formed at the Royal College of Music in 2021, the Trio take their name from one of the rarest elements found in the earth's crust. Sisters Riya (cello) and Berniya Hamie (piano) were born in Brighton; Maja (violin) came to the RCM from study in Slovenia.

There are big names in their development; Riya won an Elton John Award to study in London; Maja has performed in masterclasses with Maxim Vengerov and Nicola Benedetti; Berniya has just won a Yamaha Music Foundation of Europe Scholarship Award.

The Trio were joint winners of the 2022 Birmingham International Piano Chamber Music Competition, making their Wigmore Hall debut as a result; they are Britten Pears Young Artists for the 2023/24 season and made their debut appearance on BBC Radio 3 ‘In Tune’ in February this year.