Come shake a tail feather with the UK’s supreme Tina tribute at The Hawth

Totally Tina is a breath-taking tribute to Tina Turner celebrating the amazing life and work of the queen of rock ’n’ roll. Early hits, including River Deep - Mountain High and Nutbush City Limits, were just a taste of what was to come.

We Don’t Need Another Hero, Simply the Best, What’s Love Got to Do With It, I Don’t Wanna Lose You and When the Heartache is Over propelled Tina to stadium concert stardom. Supported by her dazzling dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine Riddoch recreates and remembers those famed live performances for one night only at The Hawth Crawley on Wednesday 3 July!

Justine has been singing professionally for over 30 years and has worked extensively in theatres and television, she is also a much sought-after session vocalist for some of the biggest record labels in the UK.

After winning ITV’s Stars in Their Eyes as Anastacia in 2002, Justine worked as a tribute to the artist, performing as her around the world, but having been told on many occasions she sounded just like Tina Turner, Justine took her career in a new direction and set herself the challenge of becoming the closest copy she could be, spending hours scrutinising video footage, watching mannerisms and movements, and taking in hundreds of versions of the same songs from different decades - and so Totally Tina was created.

Don’t miss this chance to relive all the hits of Tina Turner once again!