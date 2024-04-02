Comedian of the Year winner Jeff Innocent to headline charity comedy night in Peacehaven

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event is organized in support of Havens Food Cooperative, a food waste prevention community pantry which reduces waste, repurposes items and redistributes food.

He will be supported by MC Dan Jones and local acts Michael Fabbri, Komedia Award Winner Andrew Fox and Dani Cooper.

Rebecca Woolven, joint manager of the Havens Food Cooperative, said: "We are thrilled to have Jeff Innocent headlining our charity fundraising show. His solo show has sold out across the UK! What an amazing opportunity to see Jeff performing outside his usual larger venues."

Tickets are available at on Eventbrite: Comedy Night Fundraiser for Havens Food Cooperative

Working under the umbrella of Havens Community Hub CIC, the Cooperative prioritises people with the highest need and ensure any surplus is not wasted.

According to the Cooperative: “We use the food we rescue to assist both those who are in a position of food insecurity and those who want to help the environment by saving food from being sent to landfill. Any food we receive that is beyond its useful edible life is composted in our ‘Hot Bins’ and used by local gardeners to grow more produce to share.

