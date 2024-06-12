Concentus concerts coming up in Eastbourne and Seaford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If you happened to catch the choir at the Eastbourne Carnival last month, on a float, with lots of noise and colour, then you will know how keen they are to entertain! June sees in not only summer (we can but hope!) but also the choir’s summer concerts and the varied music is sure to have something for everyone.

Their first performance is this coming Saturday, 15th June, at the Baptist Church in Belgrave Road, Seaford, and the second on Saturday 22nd June in St Saviour’s, South Street, Eastbourne.

Both performances commence at 7pm.

As we wait for summer to arrive properly and to have more than a brief glimpse of the sun, Concentus guarantees you a bright warm welcome on the door and aims to brighten your evening with some great music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seaford rehearsal in full swing

Concert tickets are priced at £12 for adults (£14 on the door) and £6 (£7 on the door) for under-16’s, Under 5’s free; tickets for these events are available from: Box Office, 01323 912770; on the door; Newberry Tulley Estate Agents, 53 Church Street Seaford; Howden Insurance, 7-9 Cornfield Road, Eastbourne; Eastbourne Tourist Information Office or www.concentus.TICKETSOURCE.co.uk.