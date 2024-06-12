Concentus concerts coming up in Eastbourne and Seaford
Their first performance is this coming Saturday, 15th June, at the Baptist Church in Belgrave Road, Seaford, and the second on Saturday 22nd June in St Saviour’s, South Street, Eastbourne.
Both performances commence at 7pm.
As we wait for summer to arrive properly and to have more than a brief glimpse of the sun, Concentus guarantees you a bright warm welcome on the door and aims to brighten your evening with some great music.
Concert tickets are priced at £12 for adults (£14 on the door) and £6 (£7 on the door) for under-16’s, Under 5’s free; tickets for these events are available from: Box Office, 01323 912770; on the door; Newberry Tulley Estate Agents, 53 Church Street Seaford; Howden Insurance, 7-9 Cornfield Road, Eastbourne; Eastbourne Tourist Information Office or www.concentus.TICKETSOURCE.co.uk.
For more details about tickets, the choir and their concerts, please visit the Concentus website at www.concentus-sings.com or call the Box Office on 01323 912770 or email [email protected].