Contrasting music nights in Eastbourne - world music plus disco celebration

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Thokozile Collective play African and world music-inspired jazz, along with influences from the urban melting pots of London and other major cities. The band came about through a British Council exchange visit to Cape Town back in 2010, along with other subsequent exchange visits, which pianist/guitarist Dan Somogyi was lucky enough to attend. The band was formed as the house band for the final celebration of that project, at Poole Lighthouse, Footprints of South Africa. The British-based musicians enjoyed the music so much that they vowed to keep it going, and Thokozile was formed. Since then, the band has evolved into a collective, with various musicians being part of the band. Developing something of a cult status, sporadic appearances occurred over the next few years and supporting major artists such as James Taylor Collective, Osibisa and the New Cool Collective. This latest version of Thokozile is in the process of recording its debut album.”