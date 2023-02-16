Contrasting music nights in Eastbourne - world music plus disco celebration

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Thokozile Collective play African and world music-inspired jazz, along with influences from the urban melting pots of London and other major cities. The band came about through a British Council exchange visit to Cape Town back in 2010, along with other subsequent exchange visits, which pianist/guitarist Dan Somogyi was lucky enough to attend. The band was formed as the house band for the final celebration of that project, at Poole Lighthouse, Footprints of South Africa. The British-based musicians enjoyed the music so much that they vowed to keep it going, and Thokozile was formed. Since then, the band has evolved into a collective, with various musicians being part of the band. Developing something of a cult status, sporadic appearances occurred over the next few years and supporting major artists such as James Taylor Collective, Osibisa and the New Cool Collective. This latest version of Thokozile is in the process of recording its debut album.”
The venue is the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA. Tickets are £15 on the door on the night or in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies). Doors open at 7.15pm, and the music starts at 8pm, finishing at around 10.30pm.
Also coming up, Lost In Music: One Night At The Disco comes promised as “the feel-good show of the year” as it heads to the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Friday, February 24 at 7.30pm. It comes billed as a “heady Friday night 70s party experience like no other.”
A spokesman said: “Far from lost, the popularity of music from this iconic era holds strong. Join the powerhouse vocalists and incredible live musicians as they recreate the magical 70 – including the hair, the glitter and sequins in abundance – and take you on a musical journey straight to the heart of disco! Boogie the night away as you relive some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic.”