Coro Nuovo offer Easter Concert

Coro Nuovo's Easter Concert will be on Saturday, April 9 at 6pm.

By Phil Hewitt
Friday, 8th April 2022, 8:05 am
Catherine Kent

Chairman Catherine Kent said: “We will be performing some fantastic and uplifting music including excerpts from Handel's Messiah and seasonal favourites Durufle's Ubi Caritas, Bruckner's Locus Iste and the stunning Lotti Crucifixus at St Mary's Church, Church Road, Newick BN8 4JZ.

“Please consider coming to the concert as funds raised from the tickets will help us support Sussex young musicians.

“Tickets are £15.00 (no booking fee) and can be obtained in advance: from our website https://coronuovo.org.uk/newick; by calling our ticket helpline on 01444 717750; or by email [email protected] Tickets will also be on sale at the door. If you have already bought your tickets many thanks and we will see you on the night!”

