Craig David and Katherine Jenkins lead starry line-up for West Sussex open-air concert series

Craig David joins the line-up (contributed pic)

Acts performing at this year’s event include Craig David, Katherine Jenkins, Russell Watson, Soft Cell, ABC and Heaven 17.

Spokeswoman Maria Philippou said: “Join us for an incredible weekend of live music as part of Wiston Summer Sounds open air concert series.

“Over the three days set in the grounds of the Wiston Estate Park surrounded by 6,000 acres of parkland, you will see live music from the likes of Craig David presenting his TS5 show performing on the first night of the event on Friday, September 8. Saturday, September 9 sees the incredible Soft Cell, ABC and Heaven 17 performing and on the final day, classical sensation Katherine Jenkins along with her very special guest Russell Watson complete the line-up on Sunday, September 10.”

Director Thom Milner-Smith said, “It has always been my ambition to create an open air concert series in West Sussex with world-class artists. We want to bring these artists to the local community so you don’t need to travel to see them. With Craig David, Soft Cell, Heaven 17, ABC, Katherine Jenkins & Russell Watson, it's going to be an exciting weekend in this picturesque setting.”