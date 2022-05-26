Crawley - Busy music season at Hawth

Lost In Music

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “Calling Planet Earth on Thursday, May 26 is a show that defines a decade. A New Romantic Symphony that goes on a journey through one of the greatest musical eras of all time, the electrifying 80s, featuring songs from now legendary artists such as Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, The Human League, Ultravox, Tears For Fears, Depeche Mode, OMD, Japan, ABC, Soft Cell and many more.

“It will be performed by an incredible live band with awesome symphonic arrangements combined with stunning vocals and cast. This is a must- see show.

“On Thursday, June 9, Lost In Music: One Night at the Disco recreates the magical 70s on a musical journey to the heart of disco. Relive some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic and featuring a sensational live band, incredibly talented cast and stunning vocals.

“Come dressed to impress as we celebrate the golden age of disco, w ith songs such as Never Can Say Goodbye, On The Radio, Hot Stuff, Car Wash, Boogie Wonderland and more

Tickets priced £26.50 for Calling Planet Earth and £26 for Lost In Music are available from hawth.co.uk and by calling The Hawth box office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am-4pm).