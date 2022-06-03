Crawley - EastEnders star confirmed for panto cast

Rita Simons

Rita Simons has been confirmed in the cast for the panto which runs from December 9-January 2.

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “The All New Adventures Of Peter Pan fly onto the stage at The Hawth Crawley this Christmas and we are delighted to reveal the first of the casting for the ever-popular festive treat.

“This year's fun-filled pantomime will star Rita Simons, best known for her role as Roxy Mitchell in BBC’s EastEnders and her time on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here in 2018.

“Rita will be The Hawth’s first-ever female Captain Hook.”

Other cast members are now confirmed.

“The show will also feature Crawley’s favourite Dame, Michael J Batchelor once again as well as the hilarious Richard Franks, alongside more star cast to be announced.

“Rita is is one of Britain’s best-loved TV actresses.

"She won Most Popular Newcomer at the National Television Awards as well as Best Newcomer at the Digital Spy Soap Awards, Best Onscreen Partnership for her character partnership with Ronnie Mitchell played by Samantha Womack, Best Newcomer at the TV Now Awards, a nomination for Best Newcomer at the 2008 British Soap Awards and Best Newcomer at the 2008 Inside Soap Awards.

“Rita has also appeared as Hannah in Mile High; Julie in Dream Team; and recently toured the UK and Ireland as Paulette Bonafonte in hit musical Legally Blonde.

“Rita’s most recent credits include: Lisa Prescott in The Krays: Dead Man Walking, an untold chapter from the notorious legend of the Kray t wins; Caro Harcourt in the UK Tour of Peter James’ The House in Cold Hill, and Miss Hedge in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre, West End).

"In 2021 Rita appeared as Velma von Tussle in Hairspray (London Coliseum).”

Tickets are available at hawth.co.uk.