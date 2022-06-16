Crawley family entertainment with The Princess & The Pea - plus Walk Right Back

The Princess & The Pea

A spokesman said: “When a young Prince is in search of a bride, his mother, The Queen, is on the lookout for a real Princess. But after several months the Prince has not met anyone he likes.

“One night, a young woman turns up on the steps of the palace, wet through from a huge storm.

"The Queen takes one look at her muddy clothes and bedraggled hair and does not believe she is a real Princess. So that night the Queen sets the young woman a test.

“In true fairytale style the young woman passes with flying colours and wins the heart of the Prince with her spirit and determination.

“This gorgeous new production mixes Let’s All Dance’s signature crystal clear narrative, fantastic dancing, beautiful costumes and lovely music to enthral children and families.

“A charming show and a great message to never judge a book by its cover!

"Suitable for all, especially two-14 year olds, including those with special needs.”

Artistic director Orit Sutton said: “Ever since I can remember, I have loved the theatre and adored dance.

"I have always performed and always organised shows, bossing my long-suffering sister, friends and neighbours around and charging 10p for our parents to watch.

“The beauty of dance transcends all words and taps into something so deep and primal that it regularly moves me to tears.

" The relationship of the body with other bodies and with the surrounding space is endlessly fascinating.

"The shared experience of artists and live audience is transformative and exhilarating, and the richness that high-quality theatre adds to human life is quite beyond measure.”

Tickets priced £7.50 are available from hawth.co.uk and by calling The Hawth box office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am-4pm).

Also coming up is Walk Right Back (The Hawth, Tuesday, June 21 at 7.30pm).

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “From the producers of smash hit show That’ll Be The Day, this phenomenal production tells the story of the most successful musical duo of all time – The Everly Brothers.

“Featuring hits such as Bye Bye Love, All I Have To Do Is Dream and Cathy’s Clown, this unique concert-based musical entwines the wonderful, sad yet glorious story of The Everly Brothers.

"The show follows the brothers’ rise to fame from humble country beginnings to superstardom, through their decade-long feud to their glorious reunion which gave them back to each other and back to the world.

" With harmonies from heaven that influenced The Beatles, The Beach Boys and Simon & Garfunkel, The Everly Brothers were unmatched in their talent.

"Also featuring songs from a couple of the Everly Brothers' good friends, Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison.”