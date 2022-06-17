Crawley Festival: helpers wanted

Secretary Angela Finn said: “Crawley Festival is a registered charity which has been putting on summer events in Crawley for over 20 years.

“Working with Crawley Borough Council and other funding partners we aim to put on high-quality creative events which showcase local talent and encourage engagement with the local community to build social networks, improve well-being and create a strong sense of Crawley as a positive place.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our activity helps to generate economic growth and the development of practical and social skills to improve the lives and employability of local people.

Crawley Festival from times past

“For 2022 we again have funding from Crawley Borough Council, and plan to put on two types of events this summer.

“We will be organising free entertainment on Crawley Bandstand on four afternoons – 12-3pm, on Thursday, July 21, Saturday, July 30, Thursday, August 4 and Saturday, August 13.

"Our BACKstage event is back on Saturday, September 10, 12-5pm, in the Memorial Gardens.

"Crawley Festival will present free family entertainment including children’s rides, music and dance from local talent, food tasting and cookery demonstrations from The Cultural Kitchen, street food vendors, stalls giving information and advice from many Crawley-based community organisations and have-a-go creative activities and workshops.

“Crawley Festival committee are looking for a variety of entertainment acts to perform on the bandstand on any of these dates. We also need help with setting up and with stewarding. Crawley Festival is also looking for enthusiastic people to join our committee, to plan and organise future events and to help with running our charity. In particular, we want to hear from people with good IT and social media skills who can help promote our events and from anyone with accounting or other financial experience who can assist our treasurer.”