Crawley WORDfest offers rich programme ahead

Plenty of events remain in this year’s Crawley WORDfest.

Spokeswoman Karen Edwards talks you through the programme:

“Friday, March 10, 7.30pm, free event at Revive Cafe, The Charis Centre. Derek Farrell will interview author Alexandra Benedict about her varied writing career including writing for Doctor Who and Torchwood. This will be followed by a Q&A open to the audience.

“A K Benedict is a prizewinning writer of poetry, short stories, novels and scripts, specialising in speculative fiction. Her first book, The Beauty of Murder (Orion, 2013) tells of the pursuit of a time-travelling serial killer across history. It went on to be nominated for the eDunnit award and is in development for a major television series.”

Doodling is Good For You with Jo Harrison is on Saturday, March 11, 3- 4,30pm, £3 + booking on Zoom.

“Spend this session watching, listening and drawing as Jo talks you through different ways to get started and organically grow your own unique drawing using colour, pattern and different materials.

“Jo Harrison is an illustrator and graphic designer who lives in the Crawley area. She has a passion for doodling using a wide range of materials. In this busy, fast-paced age take time out on a Saturday afternoon for an hour and a half to join WORDfest on Zoom, either on your own or with your family, to engage in this very worthwhile pastime.”

Karen added: “We have several events for budding writers including Crawley Writers’ Circle, Crawley Creative Writing Group, plus a Writers’ Day at Crawley Library on Saturday, March 18 where there will be three workshops to attend about writing poetry, getting published and a practical writing workshop.”

Also coming up is Comedy Night, Thursday, March 30, doors open at 7pm. Revive Cafe, The Charis Centre, £12.50.

“Headlining the show is award-winning comic Jonny Awsum. Jonny has charmed audiences all around the world with his high energy performance style and unique brand of musical comedy. After building his reputation on the UK comedy circuit, where he is a regular headliner and closing act, Jonny shot to national fame on Britain’s Got Talent. His TV performances won standing ovations and unanimous praise from the judges and went viral.”