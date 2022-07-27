Crawley’s Romesh Ranganathan returns to his home town

Romesh Ranganathan

Performances are Wednesday, August 3 at 8pm; Thursday, August 4 matinee at 4pm; and Thursday, August 4 at 8pm

A spokesman said: “Romesh’s critically acclaimed, sell-out tour The Cynic’s Mixtape will be returning to Crawley for three special performances to be recorded for release.

“Fresh from the Rob & Romesh Vs, Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, A League Of Their Own, Ranganation and The Weakest Link, he's putting showbiz aside to perform in his favourite place: the venue nearest to his house.

“Touring since 2019, The Cynic’s Mixtape has visited countless venues throughout the UK and ran for 14 nights at the Eventim Hammersmith Apollo.

“Romesh’s BBC One sitcom Avoidance was out from June 10 and he’s currently filming Romantic Getaway, a sitcom for Sky, with Katherine Ryan.

“Multi award-winning comedian Romesh Ranganathan is best known for fronting such series’ as The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation, Rob & Romesh Vs, A League Of Their Own, Asian Provocateur, and as the new host of BBC One’s Weakest Link.

"The host of award-winning podcast Hip Hop Saved My Life, Romesh also co-hosts the hit podcast Wolf & Owl with comedy mate Tom Davis.

“A Sunday Times Bestseller with his autobiography Straight Outta Crawley: The Memoirs Of A Distinctly Average Human Being, Romesh had his second book As Good as It Gets: Life Lessons from a Reluctant Adult published worldwide in 2020.”

Tickets from The Hawth.

Also coming up nearby, the bestselling children’s author David Walliams and the award-winning Birmingham Stage Company have teamed up again for a brand-new production of Billionaire Boy.

From August 4-6, it will play the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford.

A spokesman said: “This will be their third collaboration after the Olivier Award nominated Gangsta Granny and acclaimed Awful Auntie productions.

"Billionaire Boy started life as a David Walliams novel for children in 2010, published by HarperCollins Children’s Books, and was filmed for the BBC in 2016. As part of a major national tour the stage adaptation can be seen at The Hawth Crawley this May.

“Billionaire Boy tells the story of Joe Spud, who is twelve years old and the richest boy in the country. He has his own sports car, two crocodiles as pets and £100,000 a week pocket money. But what Joe doesn't have is a friend. So he decides to leave his posh school and start at the local comp. But things don't go as planned for Joe and life becomes a rollercoaster as he tries find what money can't buy!”