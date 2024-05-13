Croydon Male Voice Choir Concerts in Worthing and Arundel 17th and 18th May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Croydon Male Voice Choir will be giving three concerts over this weekend on 17th and 18th May. On Friday 17th at 7.30pm in St. Mary’s Church, Goring-By-Sea. On Saturday 18th at 1pm in Arundel Cathedral and at 7.30pm in St. Andrews church West Tarring The choir is led by their Musical Director, Matthew Quinn and their pianist Sam Prouse.

Croydon Male Voice Choir has been singing for more than 40 years. It was founded in 1975 when it had around 15 members and rehearsed at the Croydon Co-op. It has since expanded to its present size, with some 65 members, a diverse repertoire and a reputation as one of the most dynamic choirs in Southern England.

The choir sings regularly at venues in and around Croydon, raising money for a range of causes. Recent concerts have benefited local charities such as the Demelza Children’s Hospital and the Croydon Voluntary Association for the Blind and national charities such as the British Heart Foundation and the Nepal Earthquake Relief Fund.

The choir also undertakes regular tours and has sung at UK venues as far apart as Cornwall, Yorkshire, Devon and Wales. It sings in British cathedrals: the list so far includes Canterbury, Coventry, Norwich, Exeter, Rochester and this year Peterborough and it aims to add a new one to its list each year. Among prestigious venues, it has sung at the Royal Festival Hall and members have taken part in the annual Festival of Remembrance in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Albert Hall. It also tours abroad, visiting Holland, France and Belgium. It travelled to Ypres, where it sang at the Last Post Ceremony and staged a concert at the English Memorial Church – part of the First World War 100th anniversary commemorations.

Advance tickets for 7:30 pm Friday 17th May at St Mary's Church, Sea Lane/ Ilex Way, BN12 4TU are available from St Mary's Parish Office on Thursday and Friday between 10 am and 12 in person, or by phone 01903 709 163 - or by email [email protected]