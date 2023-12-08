Dame Joanna Lumley announced for fun Chichester celebration of the magic of radio
Radio Live offers a hilarious romp through broadcasting history with Sir Richard Stilgoe, Alistair McGowan, Charlotte Green, Garry Richardson – a line-up now joined by special guest Dame Joanna Lumley (Saturday, January 20, performances at 2.30pm and 7.30pm – tickets on https://www.cft.org.uk/events/radio-live#dates)
Garry, who is organising the show, said he was delighted to welcome her: “Joanna will join another national treasure Sir Richard Stilgoe. The show promises two hours of comedy, music and hilarious anecdotes from the world of broadcasting. Dame Joanna and Sir Richard will be joined by brilliant impressionist Alistair McGowan. This unique group of seasoned radio pros takes you behind the scenes of broadcasting in an unforgettable evening of comedy, music and nostalgia.”
Sir Richard Stilgoe has been a performer and writer for fifty years. On television he appeared on Nationwide, That's Life and several series of his own. On stage he toured with his one-man show and subsequently his two-man show with Peter Skellern.
Alistair McGowan is a master impressionist, stand-up comic, actor, pianist, and writer of sketches, articles, stage and radio plays, but is still probably best known to British audiences for The Big Impression which for four years was one of BBC1's top-rating comedy programmes
Garry Richardson has been working for the BBC for almost 50 years. He’s been appearing on the Today programme since 1981 and is the longest surviving member of the team. Newsreader Charlotte Green was once voted the nation’s favourite voice in a Radio Times poll and is one of the country's most recognisable and cherished voices. Famous for her warm tones, her diction and her poise, her fit of the giggles live on air made her a national treasure. Dame Joanna Lumley is an actress, former model, author and activist. She is is the recipient of three BAFTA Awards and a Tony Nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play.