Dame Joanna Lumley announced for fun Chichester celebration of the magic of radio

Dame Joanna Lumley has been announced as special guest for a fun celebration of the magic of radio at Chichester Festival Theatre early next year.

Joanna Lumley (photo by Gemma Levine/Getty Images)

Radio Live offers a hilarious romp through broadcasting history with Sir Richard Stilgoe, Alistair McGowan, Charlotte Green, Garry Richardson – a line-up now joined by special guest Dame Joanna Lumley (Saturday, January 20, performances at 2.30pm and 7.30pm – tickets on https://www.cft.org.uk/events/radio-live#dates)

Garry, who is organising the show, said he was delighted to welcome her: “Joanna will join another national treasure Sir Richard Stilgoe. The show promises two hours of comedy, music and hilarious anecdotes from the world of broadcasting. Dame Joanna and Sir Richard will be joined by brilliant impressionist Alistair McGowan. This unique group of seasoned radio pros takes you behind the scenes of broadcasting in an unforgettable evening of comedy, music and nostalgia.”

Sir Richard Stilgoe has been a performer and writer for fifty years. On television he appeared on Nationwide, That's Life and several series of his own. On stage he toured with his one-man show and subsequently his two-man show with Peter Skellern.

Alistair McGowan is a master impressionist, stand-up comic, actor, pianist, and writer of sketches, articles, stage and radio plays, but is still probably best known to British audiences for The Big Impression which for four years was one of BBC1's top-rating comedy programmes