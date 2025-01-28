Danni Nicholls returns for East Grinstead concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

British-born, but Nashville-based, singer-songwriter Danni Nicholls brings her unique mix of Americana and classic country music to Chequer Meade Theatre on Thursday 30 January. This is one of only a handful of shows Danni is doing during a short UK visit.

Renowned for her soulful voice and heartfelt storytelling, Danni’s performance promises to captivate both long-time fans and new listeners alike.

With a string of award-nominated albums and entrancing live shows, Danni is celebrated for blending elements of Americana, folk, and roots music into a distinctive, compelling sound and legendary BBC Radio 2 presenter Bob Harris "loves the beauty and elegance of her music".

Opening the show will be rising country star Florence Sommerville. This celebration of fine songwriting with American roots flavours is an evening not to be missed.

Danni Nicholls

Thursday 30 January

Tickets £20.00

Available from https://www.chequermead.co.uk/shows/danni-nicholls-in-concert-with-special-guest-florence-sommerville/

Instagram.com/danninichollsmusic

Facebook.com/danninichollsmusic