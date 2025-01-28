Danni Nicholls returns for East Grinstead concert
Renowned for her soulful voice and heartfelt storytelling, Danni’s performance promises to captivate both long-time fans and new listeners alike.
With a string of award-nominated albums and entrancing live shows, Danni is celebrated for blending elements of Americana, folk, and roots music into a distinctive, compelling sound and legendary BBC Radio 2 presenter Bob Harris "loves the beauty and elegance of her music".
Opening the show will be rising country star Florence Sommerville. This celebration of fine songwriting with American roots flavours is an evening not to be missed.
Thursday 30 January
Tickets £20.00
Available from https://www.chequermead.co.uk/shows/danni-nicholls-in-concert-with-special-guest-florence-sommerville/
Instagram.com/danninichollsmusic
Facebook.com/danninichollsmusic