Eastbourne’s Lamb Folk Club has its first guest night on Wednesday, January 18, welcoming Dave Ellis and Boo Howard.

Spokesman Nick Cant said: “As usual it's £8 cash on the door. Doors open at 7.30pm, with music from 8pm. The Lamb Folk Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, upstairs in The Lamb Inn in Eastbourne Old Town. Everybody is welcome, and we present a wide range of professional folk singers and players as well as floor spots for visiting musicians.”

Dave Ellis and Boo Howard are the guests this time.

“Dave Ellis left Liverpool and headed to London with his guitar at the tender age of 18. He was soon headlining at major venues, getting rave reviews for his extraordinary guitar playing, duetting with Gordon Giltrap and touring with his hero Bert Jansch. Melody Maker listed him as one of the best best guitarists in the world.

“With the release of his solo album, radio and TV beckoned and after a spot on the Old Grey Whistle Test, Dave decided to form The Dave Ellis Band. Boo joined as the bass player and soon became the main singer. The pair became a solid partnership renowned for their unusual blend of powerful songwriting, exquisite guitar playing and beautiful harmonies.

“With regular appearances at festivals and folk clubs, Dave & Boo are now an integral part of the British acoustic folk scene and firm favourites with audiences up and down the land.”

Also coming up:

February 1 – open stage – singers and musicians all welcome – free entry

February 15 – Brooks Williams – brookswilliams.com – £8 pay on the door. Brooks has been described as “quite simply one of the most unassuming, natural performers on the circuit, and his easy, relaxed manner conceals the greatest level of true expertise.”

March 1 – open stage – singers and musicians all welcome – free entry

March 15 – Bass and Taylor – bassandtaylor.co.uk – £8 pay on the door. After touring with the band (and previous guests) Two Coats Colder, Anna and Ray have been together both musically and romantically since around 2009. Both are equally at home on large/small stages, folk clubs and house concerts, with sets that includes a few of their own better known Two Coats Colder songs, some newly written material plus some folky covers of their favourite artists such as Karine Polwart, Mike Silver, Anthony John Clark, Tom Paxton, Joan Baez etc.

April 5 – John Ward Trio – £8 pay on the door

April 19 – Wizz Jones – WizzJones.com – £8 pay on the door – “With a life-time achievement award at the BBC Radio Two Folk Awards, a unique acoustic guitar style, an eclectic repertoire and a right-hand worthy of Broonzy”, he comes recommended by the venue.

May 3 – open stage – Singers and musicians all welcome – free entry